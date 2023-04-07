Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a woman on March 27 after she reportedly stole a pair of leggings from Walmart and had a clear glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine in her possession.
As the 43-year-old had already left the store, authorities located her vehicle and conducted a traffic stop where it was discovered the suspect had a warrant through the Cherokee Nation Marshal Services. Authorities found the stolen leggings, as well as a child inside the vehicle. The child’s father arrived and took custody of the juvenile, while the suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for her warrant. Once they were at the CCDC, authorities found the pipe in the suspect’s possession. She was issued citations for petit larceny, obstructing an officer, and possession of paraphernalia.
Responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart on March 26, Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested a Cherokee Nation citizen after he reportedly appeared to be intoxicated and eating a package of cookies he did not pay for. The 31-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was and booked for public intoxication, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, and trespassing.
A 35-year-old Tahlequah male was arrested on March 26 during a welfare check for driving under the influence. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.