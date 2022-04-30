A drunken woman asked officers not to arrest her because she had a bad day.
On April 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a woman who was unsteady on her feet and was not wearing shoes. Cobb made contact with Emily Bear and observed an open bottled of whiskey in her purse. Bear became emotional when she was asked if she had been drinking. She asked Cobb not to take her to jail because she had a bad day. Bear was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for public intoxication.
Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to El Zarape on April 26 for an intoxicated man who was seen walking away from the restaurant. Gray found Allen James lying on the ground behind a dumpster in the parking lot of Braum's. Gray said James was so intoxicated that he couldn't speak. James was arrested for public drunkenness and booked on tribal charges.
On April 20, Officer Bronson McNiel responded to a report of a domestic violence complaint wherein the suspect left with a woman. Officers located Gary Reimer driving a vehicle on the Bertha Parker Bypass. Reimer was arrested for driving under suspension.
Officer Robert Jones was called to North End Apartments April 23 for a domestic dispute. The victim said William Congleton grabbed her by her throat. Jones met with Congleton and he admitted to grabbing the woman by her throat. Congleton was arrested for domestic assault and battery and booked into jail.
