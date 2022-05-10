Tahlequah police received a call on April 12 that the driver of a Ford F150 struck a tree near Crafton Street and was fleeing from the scene.
While enroute, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was advised the driver was running toward Pleasant View Apartments, but the reporting party later lost sight of the suspect. While inspecting the vehicle, it was discovered that the truck had been stolen from Car-Mart. The suspect was later identified as Donald Sequichie Jr., 30, Tahlequah, who turned himself in to police. Sequichie Jr. was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for grand larceny and obstruction.
Gregory Shane Myers, 37, Tahlequah, was arrested by Officer Robert Jones on April 29. He was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department and booked for public intoxication.
On April 30, Officer Mitchell Sellers arrested Steven Estes, 32, Tahlequah, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and driving without a valid license. He was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department and booked.
Anita Garcia, 39, Tahlequah, was arrested on April 30 by Officer Steven Smith for destruction of private property from Rodeway Inn. She was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department and booked.
During a pedestrian stop on May 3, Officer Michael Cates arrested Dakota Roland, 22, Tahlequah, for an outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Roland was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Danny Hodge, 35, Tahlequah, was arrested on May 3 by Officer Bronson McNiel for trespassing. He was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department and booked.
Officer Thomas Donnell arrested Skylar Batt, 27, Tahlequah, on May 3 for shoplifting. Batt was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department for booking.
Christopher Glass, 34, Tahlequah, was arrested by Officer Thomas Donnell on May 4. He was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department where he was booked for public intoxication.
Responding to a welfare check on May 5, Lt. Brandon Vick arrested Grant Cooper, 36, Tahlequah, for public intoxication. He was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department.
On May 5, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood responding to a shoplifting call at the All Store.
Tyler Lewis, 25, Van Buren, Arkansas, was arrested by Officer Forest Cobb on May 6. He was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department, where he was booked for public intoxication.
