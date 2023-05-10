Two individuals from Keys were arrested during a traffic stop on April 30 after Tahlequah Police Department officers discovered nearly 3 grams of fentanyl in their possession, a firearm, and marijuana.
While on patrol, authorities observed a dark green van that had pulled into the Stuteville Ford parking lot after hours. After they discovered the plate did not match the vehicle, they made contact with the driver, who had exited the vehicle. When authorities informed him the plate did not match the vehicle, the suspect said he was working on the vehicle for a friend and pulled into the car lot after the van was reportedly shaking. Law enforcement officials found both the male driver and female passenger had outstanding warrants out of Cherokee County. While the pair were taken into custody, officers found inside the van, several plastic baggies containing a brown-crystal substance that tested positive for fentanyl;’ two sealed clear straws that contained the brown substance; scales; a firearm; several “large amounts” of a green leafy substance, and several glass pipes. The weight of the fentanyl was approximately 2.83 grams. Both suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where they were booked for possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm after felony conviction. The male suspect was listed as a tribal citizen.
While performing a traffic stop for failure to yield on April 30, Officer Zach Adams arrested the driver and took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for driving under suspension.
A Stilwell man was arrested on April 11 by Lt. Justin Leatherwood and was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for petit larceny and possession of marijuana.
Responding to a disturbance on May 1, Officer Bo Smith arrested a Salina man who tried to enter a semi-truck while it was traveling on Downing Street. Officers located the 48-year-old asleep next to the dumpsters at Tahlequah Medical Care. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication.
On May 1, Officer Jess McClure arrested two suspects who allegedly exited their vehicle on the corner of South Muskogee Avenue and East Downing Street and began fighting in the street. Both were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where they were booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.