A Tahlequah woman was arrested during a traffic stop May 3 after Tahlequah Police Department officers found more than 4 grams of fentanyl in her possession.
During the stop, authorities discovered the female passenger had an outstanding warrant through Cherokee County. While searching the suspect’s bag, police found approximately 4.73 grams of fentanyl that had been individually packaged in nine clear baggies. Authorities also found a syringe that contained a clear liquid inside of it, and a green leafy substance. The 49-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for the warrant, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of paraphernalia.
Sgt. Mitchell Sellers arrested two tribal citizens May 3 while responding to a disturbance. The pair were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
During a pedestrian stop on May 3, Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a Tahlequah man and took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
On May 1, Officer Caleb Murray arrested a male suspect after the 30-year-old reportedly stole $41 worth of Walmart merchandise. The suspect was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of petit larceny and trespassing.
A Tahlequah man was arrested on May 2 by Officer Caleb Murray for public intoxication. The 57-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
While performing a welfare check on a man who was reportedly passed out by the Fourth Street bridge on April 28, Officer Bruce Gower arrested the 34-year-old and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
On April 28, a Tahlequah woman was arrested by Officer Bruce Gower during a traffic stop for defective vehicle, no valid driver’s license, taxes due to state, no insurance, and possession of marijuana. The 36-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
