During a traffic stop on May 13 for an expired tag, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested two Tahlequah residents after discovering they were in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and a stolen firearm.
When Officer Forest Cobb pulled over Lucas Barajas, 34, Tahlequah, it was confirmed that the driver did not have a driver’s license and had outstanding warrants in Cherokee County. Once Barajas was detained, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found three baggies containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, an open bottle of whiskey, 75 plastic baggies with black crosses on them, a digital scale and a plastic baggie containing marijuana.
Police also found a smoking device where the passenger, Krystle Osburn, 34, Tahlequah, was sitting. While conducting a search of Osburn’s purse, authorities found a plastic baggie containing a white crystal substance and a handgun, which was discovered to have been stolen. Both suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where Barajas was booked for possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, taxes due to state, no valid drivers license, possession of marijuana, outstanding warrants and transporting an open container. Osburn was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm and knowingly concealing stolen property.
On May 13, while performing a traffic stop, Officer Robert Jones arrested Omar Ortiz Alejandro, 33, Tahlequah, for outstanding warrants. Patricia Rosales, 40, Tahlequah, was also arrested for obstruction and no driver’s license.
Anthony Martin, 22, Tahlequah, was arrested on May 13 for public intoxication by Lt. Brandon Vick. He was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department where he was booked.
Officer Robbie Bacon arrested Danny Hodge Jr., 35, Tahlequah, on May 13 for assault and battery with a deadly weapon after he reportedly walked towards someone with a knife in his hand. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked.
Responding to a shoplifting call at AT&T on May 13, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood arrested Justin Frost, 28, Tahlequah, for outstanding warrants, and Ashley Johnson, 35, Tahlequah, for larceny. They were both transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where they were booked.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood arrested two individuals on May 13 after responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart. Ricky Ruben, 26, Stilwell, transported to the Tahlequah Police Department where he was booked for an outstanding warrant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, trespassing and petit larceny. Sara Donner, 30, Stilwell, was booked for petit larceny.
Cody Krivak, 30, Tahlequah, was arrested by Officer Bruce Gower on May 14 and transported to the Tahlequah Police Department where he was booked for an outstanding warrant, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
On May 15 during a traffic stop, Officer Bruce Gower arrested Mathew Cameron, 22, Tahlequah, and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for speeding and driving under the influence.
Ana Aguilar, 23, Tahlequah, was arrested for public intoxication on May 15 by Officer Bruce Gower. She was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department where she was booked.
Daniel Hummingbird, 46, Tahlequah, was arrested on May 11 by Lt. Bryan Qualls for an outstanding warrant. While searching his person, police found marijuana, a baggie containing a crystal-like substance and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked.
Responding to a fight in progress on May 11, Officer Bo Smith arrested Lorraine Nofire, 25, Tahlequah, for an outstanding warrant.
During a pedestrian stop on May 5, Officer J.D. Alberty arrested Thomas Leroy Seal, Tahlequah, for outstanding warrants, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department where he was booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.