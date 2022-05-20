Officers kept busy with several arrests of people who were allegedly drunk or high in public.
On May 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was on routine patrol in the area of Choctaw Street and College Avenue where she noticed a vehicle swerve into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason. The officer could see a man walking on the edge of the road. She said he threw his arms in the air and appeared to be talking to himself. Harold Wayne Hooper admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana. He was arrested and transported to jail for booking. Reed searched a backpack Hooper was carrying and located six syringes that were loaded with a substance. Hooper was booked for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Michael Gray responded to South Mission Avenue on May 15 in regard to Hailey Kissel being intoxicated. Kissel told officers she was arguing with her neighbor, and admitted to being drunk. Officers were speaking with the neighbor when they told Kissel to go inside and stay there. Kissel kept coming outside and flipped off the officers before going back inside. Officers left only to be contacted by dispatch about Kissel coming back outside and continuing to argue. Kissel was arrested and booked for public drunkenness.
On May 16, Officer Steffon Herd was dispatched to North Vinita Avenue in reference to a prowler. The caller had video of a man who appeared to be checking several door handles to front doors. Herd made contact with the suspect an hour later in the parking lot of Love's Country Store. David Deerinwater was advised he fit the description of the man seen on the video. Herd told the man he was banned from the property on Vinita Avenue. Deerinwater appeared intoxicated and said he had consumed alcohol. Deerinwater was transported to jail for public intoxication.
