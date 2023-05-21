Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a local woman on May 7 after she reportedly defecated in public.
According to reports, witnesses told police that, while on Legion Drive, the 19-year-old pulled down her pants, squatted, and began having a bowel movement. When authorities attempted to place the woman under arrest, she allegedly began to pull away and refused commands. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of outraging public decency, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.
On May 7, Sgt. Robbie Bacon arrested a Tahlequah man after he reportedly struck a woman in the face. The suspect was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for domestic assault and battery.
After observing a shirtless man laying on the ground off of Downing Street on May 8, Officer Robert Jones arrested the Tahlequah resident and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
On May 8, Lt. Elden Graves arrested a Tahlequah man for public intoxication and an outstanding warrant through Cherokee Nation. The 18-year-old was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked.
Officer Jess McClure arrested a 34-year-old man on May 8 for public intoxication after he was reportedly visiting various businesses while intoxicated. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication and illegal possession of marijuana.
While performing a welfare check on May 9 of a shirtless man laying on a sidewalk on College Avenue, Lt. Justin Leatherwood arrested the male suspect and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Responding to a noise complaint on May 10, Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested a male suspect and took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking on tribal charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, and an outstanding warrant.
Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested a 42-year-old male on May 10 while responding to a disturbance at Atwood’s. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Responding to a disturbance at Dano’s on May 10, officers arrested a Tahlequah man for an outstanding warrant and possession of controlled dangerous substance. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
After fleeing officers on May 10, Sgt. Mitchell Sellers arrested the male suspect and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for an outstanding warrant and obstruction.
During a traffic stop on May 11, a Tahlequah man was arrested for driving under suspension and was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
