Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.