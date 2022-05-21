A woman allegedly assaulted two police officers who were trying to gain control of her after she became erratic.
On May 6, Tahlequah Police officers were advised people were seen going into the old Club FX building. Officers met with a man who said he was hired as security for the new owner. He said the owner was letting him live in the building. Jessica Velasquez wouldn't answer the officers' questions and had to be detained due to her behavior. The woman was placed in Smith's patrol vehicle and began hitting her head against the window. Smith opened the door and Velasquez knocked off his body camera and one of the magazines from his vest. The woman allegedly dug her fingernail into Smith's thumb, causing it to bleed. She also kicked Officer Mitchel Sellers in his leg. Velasquez was booked on tribal charges of obstruction, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest. The owner of the building told officers the man was OK to stay at the property.
On May 17, Officer Robbie Bacon responded to Ross City Park due to an intoxicated man who was reportedly harassing people walking on the trail. Bacon made contact with Harvey Clayton, who admitted to drinking alcohol and had a bottle of vodka with him. Clayton was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail.
Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to First Street on May 18 in reference to a stolen bicycle. Derald Rowland said his Ring doorbell captured a man wearing red shorts and a dark colored shirt in his yard and taking the bike. Later that day, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver spotted the suspect on Downing Street and Bluff Avenue. Cy Ridge was arrested and the bike was returned Rowland. Ridge was booked for possession of stolen property and a warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.