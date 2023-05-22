Responding to a domestic call on May 16, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a woman who allegedly broke someone’s window with her hand.
Upon arrival at the Trimble Avenue residence, authorities noticed a window next to the front door was broken. The resident told police he came home and found his window broken. Police were able to follow a blood trail from the window to a neighboring apartment, where they made contact with a female suspect with cuts on her left hand. The 41-year-old woman denied breaking the window, and she had an outstanding warrant. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of malicious injury to property and the outstanding warrant.
Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a Tahlequah man on May 18 for public intoxication and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked.
After observing a man asleep next to the creek at Ross City Park on May 18, Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a him and took the 32-year-old to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
A Hulbert man was arrested on May 14 by Officer Zach Adams during a traffic stop for reckless driving, attempting to elude an officer, transporting an open container, and driving under the influence. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Responding to a suspicious person walking and drinking a beer near Car-Mart on May 14, Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a Tahlequah man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
On May 13, Officer Caleb Murray arrested a 36-year-old Tahlequah man at Dollar General on Downing Street for public intoxication. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
During a traffic stop on May 12, Officer Bo Smith arrested a Tahlequah woman and transported her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a church, taxes due to state, driving with an expired driver’s license, and an outstanding warrant.
Lt. Matthew Frits arrested a Tahlequah man during a traffic stop on May 12 for driving under suspension, failure to maintain security verification, no seatbelt, and taxes due to state. The 50-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
Due to suspicious activity, Lt. Matthew Frits on May 12 performed a traffic stop, ultimately arresting a Tahlequah resident. The 39-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for not having a valid driver’s license, no insurance, and possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.