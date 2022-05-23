A traffic stop led to the arrest of a woman who was in possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and several pills.
On May 20, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol near Reasor’s when he saw a truck fail to make a complete stop before turning onto Rayne Street. Qualls got behind the vehicle on Muskogee Avenue and observed as it crossed the center line. He pulled the truck over and met with Katina Pacheco. Dispatch advised Pacheco was wanted, so Qualls arrested her. The officer searched the vehicle before it was impounded and found two glass smoking devices, marijuana, several pills that were considered Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. Pacheco denied ownership of the smoking devices, and claimed someone borrowed her truck and must have left those behind. She told Qualls she had a medical marijuana license, but the card wasn’t in her possession. Pacheco also said one type of the pills belonged to her and the others belonged to her husband. Pacheco was booked on tribal charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Bruce Gower was called to Circle S Laundry on May 20 in regard to a domestic. A woman told officers that Derrick Owl chased her and threatened her. She said the man damaged the door and window to her residence. Officers transported the woman to her house, where they found Owl attempting to hide on the front porch. Owl was detained and arrested for malicious injury to property and booked on tribal charges.
On May 20, Officer Robert Jones conducted a traffic stop on the Bertha Parker Bypass because a vehicle was faced in the opposite direction. Vivianna Wilhelm said she was confused and admitted to drinking alcohol. The woman said she was entertaining employees of Cherokee Nation in an attempt to sell them software. Wilhelm was arrested for actual physical control after a field sobriety test and booked on tribal charges.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Rib Crib on May 18 due to a disturbance. The manager said Peyton Meech came through the backdoor of the business to confront her boyfriend. Meech was told to leave several times before she reportedly threatened to cause an even bigger scene in front of customers. Meech was arrested for disturbing the peace and trespassing.
