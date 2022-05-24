A woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a man she just met for sex.
On May 22, Tahlequah Police officers Drew Craig and Joe Roberts responded to Roadway Inn after a man said he was attacked by Bridget Russell. Employees said Russell was living in one of the rooms. The man answered the door and explained that he and Russell were not dating, but had just met for sex. He said Russell was drunk and struck him when he tried to calm her down. Russell came to the door wearing only a blanket and was told to put on some clothes. The man said he wanted to press charges, and officers went to arrest Russell. She retreated back into the room and was arrested after a brief struggle. Russell was being escorted to a patrol vehicle, and she began to resist and yell profanities in front of children. Russell was booked with simple assault and battery, disturbing the peace, public intoxication, resisting arrest and obscene language. Russell reportedly spit on Craig while at the jail.
Officer Michael Cates was on patrol in the area of Bluff Avenue on May 22, looking for a woman who possibility violated a protective order. Cates could see Ana Aguilar walking in the area. The woman took off running when Cates exited his patrol vehicle and was caught a short time later. A man said he didn't want to make a report of the incident, but he wanted Aguilar to leave him alone. Aguilar was booked for obstruction and public intoxication.
John Barsh was arrested May 21 for trespassing at Circle S Laundry. Officers asked Barsh if he remembered being banned from the business, and he admitted he did. An employee said Barsh was in the building most of the day, and he allegedly exposed himself and urinated in a corner inside the building. Barsh was booked into jail for trespassing.
On May 18, Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to a possible domestic that occurred inside a vehicle. Smith spotted the vehicle and met with Calvin Hall and a woman. Hall claimed he didn't hit the woman, but gave her a hug. The woman said she tried getting out of the vehicle and Hall woudn't allow her to leave. The woman said Hall didn't assault her. Dispatch advised Hall's driver's license was suspended and he was arrested.
Officer Roberts responded to Family Dollar on Downing Street on May 19 after Lori Neel caused a scene. Employees said the woman was banned from the store due to shoplifting. Roberts found Neel, who appeared intoxicated and admitting to consuming alcohol. Neel was arrested for public intoxication after a field sobriety test and transported to jail.
