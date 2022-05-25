A Tahlequah man was arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers for assault and battery on May 22 after he reportedly struck someone with a T-post.
Officer Michael Cates responded to a disturbance at a Rozell Avenue residence, where he discovered Josiah Cranmore, 19, holding an orange T-post. Cranmore was instructed to drop the weapon, and he complied and was placed in hand restraints. According to reports, Cranmore hit an individual on the left arm with the post, and hit another person with a suitcase, which caused that victim to fall and hit their head. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The suspect also reportedly hit a vehicle with the post. Cranmore was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for two counts of aggravated assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
Responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart May 22, Officer Bruce Gower arrested Chiara Sofia Carnelutti, 22, Tahlequah, for petit larceny. Once they arrived at the Tahlequah Police Department, officers found a baggie labeled THC Gummies in Carnelutti's purse. When asked if she had a medical marijuana license, Carnelutti reportedly told officers she did not. She was also booked for possession of marijuana.
Delana Clayton, 37, Tahlequah, and James Drywater, 42, Tahlequah, were arrested on May 23 by Sgt. Matthew Frits for disturbing the peace. They were transported to the Tahlequah Police Department, where they were booked.
Officer Drew Craig arrested Delana Clayton, 37, Tahlequah, May 21 and took her to Tahlequah Police Department, where she was booked for possession of paraphernalia.
Responding on May 19 to a man passed out in a yard on State Avenue, Officer Sam Smith arrested Leroy Soap, 72, Tahlequah, and took him to the Tahlequah Police Department, where he was booked for public intoxication.
