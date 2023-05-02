Tahlequah Police Department officers responded on April 21 to a call at Rodeway Inn where a Salina man was reportedly making threats to individuals.
Upon arrival, authorities spoke with the manager who said the suspect threatened her, was beating on doors, and was cursing at staff. The guest was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of disturbing the peace, threats to perform acts of violence, and trespassing.
Responding to an intoxicated person at Chili’s on April 22, Officer Raquel Reed arrested a 68-year-old woman and taken her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and obstruction.
After being trespassed from the Circle S Laundry earlier in the day on April 23, Officer Dylan Harman arrested a woman and transported her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for trespassing.
Officer Steffon Herd arrested a woman on April 24 after she was reportedly trying to get inside the residence. The 43-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for trespassing.
Responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart on April 24, Officer Caleb Murray arrested a male suspect and took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for petit larceny and false personation.
Officer Jess McClure responded to Family Dollar on Downing Street on April 25 for a suspicious person. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication.
On March 24, Officer Zach Adams transported a 46-year-old woman to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for public intoxication.
