A man walking near closed businesses caught the attention off arresting officers.
On May 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb observed Anthony Drywater on South Mahaney Avenue at 4:40 a.m. Cobb said the man appeared to be walking toward closed businesses and approached him. Drywater seemed to shift his body away from the officer and reached toward his pocket. Cobb could see the man holding a baggie of what appeared to be methamphetamine. Drywater was detained and Cobb searched the backpack he was carrying. Cobb found a spoon that had black residue and 13 syringes. Drywater was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Joe Roberts and Sgt. Justin Leatherwood were called to South Muskogee Avenue on April 28 after a man asked someone for money. The caller said the man in question was seen walking into the old Motor Lodge motel. Roberts said he previously spoke with the property owner about the motel being closed. The owner told officers he wanted anyone found in the motel rooms to be arrested for trespassing. Mathew Santana and Amanda Manasco were coming out of one of the rooms. Santana advised he had marijuana and paraphernalia on him and he and Manasco were arrested. Santana was booked on charges of trespassing, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Manasco was booked for trespassing.
Sgt. Leatherwood was patrolling the area of EZ Mart on May 1 after he received a call of an intoxicated man. The caller said a man, was wearing a brown coat and urinated on himself, was staggering in the roadway. Leatherwood met with Gary Hiner and arrested him for public drunkenness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.