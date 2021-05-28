An intoxicated man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into vehicles at Northeastern State University.
On May 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith assisted NSU Police Department with a man who was trying to break into vehicles at the NSU dome. Dispatch advised the man was at a house and said he was being chased by police. The caller said the suspect ran north and Sgt. Shawn Presley said the man was running toward Smith. Officers Cory Keele and Raquel Reed advised they were in a foot pursuit with Chris Williams on Allen Road. Smith arrived to find Williams standing in the road with his hands in the air. Williams said officers were picking on him and took off running into the Cherokee Nation Environmental Program building. Smith lost sight of him and heard what sounded like a door being kicked in. Williams ran outside and Presley caught up to him. NSU Officer Troy Shatwell took Williams into custody and placed him in his patrol unit. Shatwell said he wasn’t going to arrest Williams because he was told the arrest wouldn’t go anywhere. Smith arrested Williams for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Domino’s Pizza on May 26 in regard to a man who was asleep on the sidewalk. Corey Christie appeared intoxicated and told officers he drank alcohol. Qualls had to hold onto Christie to keep him from falling. The officer said there was an odor of mouthwash coming from the man, and he was aware Christie sometimes consumed mouthwash to be intoxicated. Christie was arrested and booked into jail for public intoxication.
Officer Chase Reed responded to Walmart on May 27 in regard to a shoplifting report. Employees said Mark Parrish selected an auto starter and swapped a price tag on it. Parrish scanned the auto starter, and it rang up for 28 cents. Parrish was transported to jail and booked in for obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses and trespassing after being forbidden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.