A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and her child.
On April 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Andrew Craig responded to East Allen Road in regard to a disturbance and a 911 hang-up call. The officer met with a woman who was crying and saying Dylan Holmes had assaulted her and choked her and one of her kids. She said the man threatened to kill her and her kids. Officers located Holmes and arrested him for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and child abuse.
Brooke Englebright was arrested after she allegedly tried to steal $219 worth of items from Walmart. Employees said the woman was seen swapping price stickers from plastic storage bins to a large bag of dog food and a lamp shade. Englebright then concealed several items in her purse before making her way to the checkout. She failed to scan the dog food and attempted to walk out of the store before she was approached by employees. Englebright was arrested and booked for petit larceny.
Officer Joe Roberts was dispatched to Walmart April 29 after two people were about to leave the store with stolen merchandise. Employees said Tyler Morris and Shailyn Price were about to go through the doors at lawn and garden. The two were confronted as they exited the store and were escorted to the Asset Protection office. Roberts said $191 worth of items were recovered, and Morris and Price were arrested for shoplifting.
