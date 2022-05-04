Officers were kept busy by people who were apparently either high or drunk while out in public.
On April 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to a call in regard to a disturbance on Mill Street and Highland Drive. Dispatch advised that a woman with blue hair had been running around with a pair of scissors and was lying in the middle of the street. Gray arrived and was told Denay Houston was seen jogging north on Mill Street. Gray couldn't find the woman but he was informed a woman who matched her description was running through a backyard and appeared to be caught on a fence. Gray was headed to the location and drove up on Houston at the intersection of Lakes Drive and Lexington Avenue. Houston was detained and admitted to taking methamphetamine the night before, or that day. Houston was arrested for public intoxication and booked into jail.
Gregory Myers was arrested for public intoxication on April 29 after officers were called to Casey's General Store on East Downing Street. Officer Robert Jones responded to the area and was told the man was lying next to the road. Jones was told Myers walked away from the area. He found a house slipper in the alley behind Braum's, and followed a trail of freshly spilled beer to the other slipper. Jones found Myers unsteady on his feet and it looked like he had been in an altercation. Myers said the markings on his face were due to falling. He was arrested and transported to jail.
Officer Gray was on patrol in the area of Cedar Avenue on May 1 when he observed a vehicle traveling without headlights on. Gray got behind the vehicle and the driver failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of State Highway 82 and Allen Road. Gray pulled the vehicle over at Clear Creek Store, where he made contact with Ricky Degase. The suspect didn't have a driver's license, and dispatch confirmed it was suspended. Degase was arrested for driving under suspension, driving with no headlights, failure to stop at red light, taxes due state and no insurance.
On May 1, Officer Michael Cates noticed Gary Eaton stumbling in the road near EZ Mart on Choctaw Street. Eaton said he was coming from a house after he and his girlfriend had been in an argument. He told the officer he was walking to Grandview Road. Eaton admitted to consuming alcohol and was taken to jail for public drunkenness.
