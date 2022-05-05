Officers struggled with a 72-year-old woman when she wouldn't comply before and after her arrest.
On May 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was on patrol in the area of Allen Road when he observed a Ford Escape leaving the parking lot of Willie and Billie's Tobacco Shop. The vehicle was traveling in the middle of the road and repeatedly swerving in between lanes. Gray said the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Allen Road and Grand Avenue, and remained stopped for about one minute, even though there was no traffic in either direction. Ethel Pollard continued driving in the middle of the road, speeding up and slowing down. Gray pulled the vehicle over in a grassy area and told Pollard she was driving erratically and speeding. Pollard claimed police were harassing her and kept telling Gray he had no reason to stop her. Gray cited the woman for driving left of center. Pollard became belligerent and began yelling at the officer. She tried ripping her ticket from Gray's hand, and refused to sign for the ticket. Pollard kept asking Gray if he was a tribal officer and then told him to take her to jail. Gray said the woman opened her vehicle door and hit him in the legs with it. Pollard resisted the officer and was eventually arrested. Gray said she continued to yell insults at him and had to be put inside his patrol truck. Pollard was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of left of center, speeding in a marked zone, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
On May 3, Officer Drew Craig was on patrol on the Bertha Parker Bypass and South Muskogee Avenue, where he watched a vehicle change lanes in the middle of the intersection. The vehicle's tag was expired and the officer conducted a traffic stop. Meghan Clark advised her license was suspended. Clark was arrested for the offense and transported to jail.
Officer Craig observed a Ford F-250 traveling on the Bertha Parker Bypass with no operating headlights on May 2. He pulled the vehicle over and made contact with Christopher Ortiz. The driver provided his license but said it was a company vehicle and he would try to locate the insurance. Dispatch advised Ortiz was operating the vehicle with his license revoked, and he was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.