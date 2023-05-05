Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Tahlequah man after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat during an altercation on April 13 and threw her down on the ground.
According to reports, when authorities attempted to make contact with the suspect, he refused to open the door to the shed he was in but told them that he did not do anything wrong. The next day, police went back to the suspect’s residence, and while attempting to detain him, he allegedly began to resist. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for domestic assault and battery and resisting an officer.
Sgt. Robbie Bacon arrested a 25-year-old female on April 13 for shoplifting after she reportedly stole $63.82 worth of merchandise from Walmart. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny.
Assisting the Tahlequah Fire Department with an investigation of a smoke detection device that had been tampered with at the Tru by Hilton hotel on April 27, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Westville man for obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The 39-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office where he was booked.
On April 27, Officer Bruce Gower responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart where a 20-year-old was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.