Responding to a 911 call April 30 at the Oak Park Motel on Downing Street, where a possibly armed man was threatening to kill his girlfriend and child, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested the suspect after he tried to bolt.
According to reports, officers arrived at the hotel and ordered the suspect to exit the room; however, once the suspect exited the room, he refused to cooperate. When the suspect was eventually detained, he began to resist by pulling way from authorities and attempted to flee. Officers were able to restrain the man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for obstruction and resisting arrest. There were reportedly no firearms or children present. According to witnesses who were in the room with the suspect, they informed authorities the suspect was having custody issues with his girlfriend and said he was going to kill them.
On April 30, police responded to a Bluebird Lane residence, where the suspect was reportedly suicidal and was in possession of a firearm. Authorities were able to detain the man, and after discovering he did not have a firearm, took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, threatening to perform acts of violence, resisting an officer, and public intoxication.
Responding to Fastenal on April 30 where a man was sitting outside, slumped over, Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested the suspect and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.
A Tahlequah man was arrested on April 30 after Officer Steffon Herd responded to a fight outside of Royal Oaks Apartments. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication.
Responding to a disturbance at a Lola Lane residence on April 29, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Tahlequah man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Officer Mitchell Sellers arrested a Tahlequah man on April 29 at the Days Inn and Suites and took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for domestic assault and battery.
During a traffic stop on April 20, Officer Zach Adams arrested two people and transported them to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the driver was booked for an outstanding warrant out of Texas, driving without a license, and failing to stop at a red light. The passenger was booked for public intoxication.
