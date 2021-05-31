A local woman passed a store clerk a note stating she was scared of a man.
On May 25, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to EZ Mart on a report of a woman who handed the clerk a note saying she needed help. The woman told Leatherwood that Michael Goodard was drunk and she was afraid of him. She said Goodard wasn't physical with her, but that he becomes violent when he's drunk. Leatherwood made contact with Goodard and he admitting to drinking alcohol. Goddard was arrested for public intoxication after a field sobriety test.
Sgt. Shawn Presley responded to Walmart on May 15 in regard to a man who tried stealing socks and underwear. Employees said the man became irate when they asked him for his name. Colton Thackeray was informed this incident could have been handled with a written citation and he wouldn't have to be taken to jail. However, Thackeray continued to be belligerent and called the officer derogatory names. He was therefore transported to jail and booked for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
On May 25, Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to West Second Street and College Court on a report of a man asleep on the sidewalk. Corey Christie had an empty bottle of vodka lying next to him, and Gray said the man appeared intoxicated. Christie was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and booked.
