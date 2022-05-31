An intoxicated man asked officers if they could follow or take him home during a traffic stop.
On May 24, Tahlequah Police Detective Josh Girdner noticed a vehicle driving left of center on East Downing Street. Girdner pulled the vehicle over and Officer Michael Cates met with Treybeinne Pritchett. Cates noticed the odor of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath and Pritchett claimed he consumed two beers at Dewain’s Place. Pritchett then said he had four beers and asked Cates if he could follow or take him home. Pritchett was arrested for driving under the influence after a field sobriety test and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to the Tahlequah Community Building on May 25 due to a man who was passed out on the side of the building. Leroy Soap was not responsive and Donnell could see an empty bottle of vodka next to him. Donnell moved the man and found another empty bottle of vodka that was under him. Soap was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On May 21, Officer Joe Roberts was called to Walmart for a person who exhibited signs of intent to steal merchandise. Employees said James Sawney hid a shirt and a pair of shorts between himself and the seat of the electric cart he was riding. Sawney was confronted and was confrontational with employees and Roberts. The man denied stealing the items despite the items not being listed on his receipt. Employees advised Sawney that he was banned from all Walmart stores and he was arrested.
Officer Steffon Herd was on patrol May 25 in the area of East Downing Street and noticed Jose Pizano-Mendoza riding a bicycle with no front light. Herd made contact with the man and could see an opened container of alcohol hanging from the bike handles. Dispatch advised Mendoza had warrants and he was arrested. While searching the man, Herd found marijuana and a pipe in Mendoza’s pocket. Mendoza was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Ragsdale’s Wrecker yard on May 22 after a man saw Gary Hiner messing with a vehicle. Hiner was intoxicated and urinated on himself. He was arrested for public drunkenness and booked into jail.
Nathaniel Maag was arrested May 3 after he and a juvenile were caught stealing $27 worth of items from Walmart. The juvenile was transported to a relative’s house while Maag was taken to jail.
On May 20, Officer Drew Craig was dispatched to West Fox Street in regard to Bonita Garcia trespassing. A woman said Garcia was banned from the property and refused to leave. Garcia was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
Officer Craig was called to Walmart on May 23 after Kathleen Leatherwood allegedly placed several items in her purse. Leatherwood was booked into jail for petit larceny.
Whitney Barr was arrested May 23 for trespassing, petit larceny, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and warrants.
