Two suspects were arrested on May 22 by Tahlequah Police Department officers at Scholars Inn Apartments for public intoxication and obstruction after they reportedly became combative toward authorities.
Police responded to the apartments after responding to a call of an intoxicated male being confrontational toward someone taking their trash to the dumpster. Authorities encountered the male who reportedly refused to give his name. He then fled to an apartment after an intoxicated female kept calling for him. Police followed the male and while one officer was able to get inside the apartment, the female shut the door on the other officers. Authorities then gained entry and attempted to detain the two suspects, who began resisting. As police were attempting to place the female inside the vehicle, she began kicking in an attempt to get away. The pair were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where the male suspect was placed in a restraint chair. They were booked for public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
On May 22, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Tahlequah man during a traffic stop after his vehicle had a license plate decal from 2016. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for driving under revocation, no insurance, and taxes due to state.
A Tahlequah woman accused of stealing a pair of shoes and jewelry from Walmart was arrested on May 22 by Lt. Justin Leatherwood and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked for petit larceny.
Officer Bruce Gower arrested a tribal citizen on May 21 during a traffic stop and transported her to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked for failure to signal, no valid driver’s license, possession of marijuana, and an outstanding warrant.
Responding to a single-car collision on May 20, officers arrested two suspects and transported them to the Cherokee County Detention Center where they were booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, public intoxication, and obstruction.
During a traffic stop on May 19, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested two suspects and transported them to the Cherokee County Detention Center where the driver was booked for driving under suspension, defective vehicle and possession of marijuana, and the passenger was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
A Bunch man who was reportedly yelling and acting suspicious outside of Family Dollar near Bluff Avenue, was arrested on May 19 and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked on tribal charges of obstructing an officer.
Officer Bo Smith arrested a tribal citizen on May 19 after the 36-year-old reportedly stole food items from Love’s Country Store and was intoxicated. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked on tribal charges of trespassing, public drunkenness, and petit larceny.
While performing a welfare check on a man on May 18 behind Asian Star, Officer Steffon Herd arrested the suspect and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for public intoxication.
Officers arrested a Park Hill woman on May 18 on the Tahlequah Walking Trail as she was intoxicated. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
