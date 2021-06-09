A man wanted officers to help him get drugs, a job, money, and backstage passes to a concert.
On June 5, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to East Downing Street on a report of a disturbance. Dispatch advised a man called 911 fives times asking for an officer to get him Adderall, help him get a job at the police department, emergency funds, and to talk him through how to buy backstage passes to a concert. Bacon arrived and made contact with a man who claimed he was Jason Perez. Perez said he called 911 because he didn't have any money and he needed help getting emergency funds. Bacon arrested Perez for misusing 911 and transported him to jail. Bacon learned Perez's first name was Michael.
Officer J.D. Alberty was assigned to investigate an intoxicated man in the area of West Keetoowah Street on June 6. Alberty was looking for the suspect when he found Solen Deerinwater in an alleyway. Deerinwater appeared to be intoxicated and became irate when Alberty said he was going to pat him down. Officer Jacob Robertson arrived and both officers went to arrest Deerinwater. The man pulled away and was taken to the ground when he was arrested. Deerinwater was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
On June 9, Officer Robert Jones responded to the area of Scholars Inn on a report of a man who was yelling at another man, who was walking his dog. Christopher Williams told officers he was tired of people and was going to show "them and their dogs what's up." Jones said Williams appeared to be under the influence and had him perform a field sobriety test. Williams was arrested after the test. Jones searched Williams' bag and found a large FedEx envelope addressed to Williams. The envelope contained methamphetamine and Williams was charged with possession and public intoxication.
