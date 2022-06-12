A man was taken to jail after he was found passed out inside the post office.
On June 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was called to the Post Office because of a man who was asleep on the floor inside the building. Ricky Mitchell was speaking with other officers when Gray arrived. He noticed the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Mitchell said he took methamphetamine the day before, and he hadn't slept in two or three days. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood found a used syringe in Mitchell's pocket. Mitchell was booked into jail on charges of public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
A medical assist call came out on the radio on June 1 for the address of West Berry Street. Dispatch advised that a woman was stuck in the face by a man wearing a red shirt and hat. Officer Lane Cobb made contact with a man who said Darren Dreadfulwater brandished a knife and chased him down the road. The man said Dreadfulwater was wearing a red shirt. Officer Steffon Herd was patrolling at Norris Park when he saw a man walking through the park. That man was wearing a red shirt, and he said he was Dreadfulwater. Officer Robert Jones patted the man down for weapons and could feel a set of brass knuckles in his pocket. Dreadfulwater claimed he was just given the set from his brother. Dreadfulwater was transported to jail and booked for possession of marijuana and possession of concealed weapon.
Officer Drew Craig was dispatched to State Street on June 5 in regard to an intoxicated man who was passed out on the front porch of a residence. Michael Soap told officers that his dad, Leroy Soap, was drunk and passed out. He said the man wasn't allowed to be there. Leroy was booked into jail for public drunkenness.
Jessica Velasquez was arrested for several charges on June 6 after officers were called to Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission. The woman had trouble speaking and standing still. She told Officer Craig she smoked marijuana and had a Four Loco during a field sobriety test. Velasquez was arrested and officers found marijuana, a glass pipe, 3-15 mg morphine, and a small amount of methamphetamine. She was booked in for possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
