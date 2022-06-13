An arrestee told officers the syringe they found on him was used to shoot up meth.
On June 7, Tahlequah Lt. Bryan Qualls was patrolling in the area of Fourth Street when he saw a man standing behind Metro by T-Mobile. Qualls said it was odd, given that the business was closed and he decided to make contact with the man. There were two men and one of them was Rodney Haworth. They said they were looking for "snipes," or partial cigarettes, by the dumpster. Dispatch advised Haworth was wanted and the other man was clear of warrants. Haworth was arrested and told Qualls he had some marijuana in his pocket. The man was taken to the Tahlequah City Jail, where Qualls found a loaded syringe in the pocket of a backpack. Haworth said he used the syringe to inject methamphetamine. He was booked for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and the warrant.
Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Northeastern Health System on June 7 on a report of a man who was uncooperative. Security advised Steve Lightsey was brought to the hospital by ambulance, and left on foot with an IV still in his arm. They said the man was intoxicated and belligerent toward the staff. Bacon found Lightsey unsteady on his feet and arrested him. He was transported back to the hospital and the IV was taken out before he was driven to jail. Lightsey hit his head against the window of the patrol vehicle and fell to the ground while he was being taken inside. He started bleeding from his head and refused medical attention.
Regina Beaver (Fletcher) was arrested after she allegedly stealing a pair of shoes from Walmart on June 7. Employees said Beaver selected a pair of shoes, removed the tag and put those on. They said she placed her old shoes in the trash. Beaver was confronted just outside the store and transported to jail for tribal charges of petit larceny.
On June 6, Officer Steffon Herd was in the area of Muskogee Avenue and could see a woman standing with a bicycle near a closed business. Herd ran the woman's information, and dispatch said Phyllis Drywater was wanted, so she was arrested. The officer searched Drywater's purse and found meth in a container. Drywater was booked on tribal charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.