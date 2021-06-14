A registered sex offender was arrested after he allowed three children and their mother to stay at his house.
On June 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim was dispatched to Northside Court in regard to a disturbance. A woman and John Paul Parkin called the police, asking for help getting another woman out of their house. The two wanted the woman and her three children gone. The woman said she paid the couple to help with bills and was allowed to stay there. TPD records showed Parkin was a registered sex offender and had asked Detective Josh Girdner if a friend and her children could stay at his house. According to records, Girdner said Parkin the children couldn’t be allowed around him. Parkin was arrested for failure to comply with Sex Offender Registration Act and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to South Muskogee Avenue on June 11 on a report of an intoxicated person. Elizabeth Ishcomer was sitting outside and said she was waiting on a KiBOIS Area Transit System bus. Robertson spoke with someone at the KATS station, and they said Ishcomer had passed out by the time a bus arrived. Robertson asked Ishcomer if she had been drinking and she said she did about an hour before he made contact with her. Ishcomer was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On June 10, Officer Robertson responded to Beth Avenue in regard to an assault. Brian Kirk reported his neighbor, James Sharum, attacked him when he answered the door. Robertson made contact with Sharum in his apartment. Sharum repeatedly tried walking away from the officer and was detained. Sharum was arrested for assault and battery and transported to jail.
