A man claimed that a woman planted marijuana on him during an altercation.
On June 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Bruce Gower was dispatched to Circle S Laundry on a report of a man who purportedly committed assault and theft. The suspect reportedly left the property and was found walking on Bluff Avenue. Billy Harrison claimed a woman had been drinking and "freaked out" on him. Harrison said he stole her phone because his SIM card was in it. Officer Cory Keele was with the woman and advised she wanted to press charges on Harrison for assault. Gower searched the man and found a container of marijuana. Harrison said he wasn't aware of being in possession of the weed and claimed the woman planted it on him. The woman said Harrison snatched things out of her hands before he shoved her to the ground. She agreed not to press charges if Harrison returned stolen property, which he did. Harrison was booked into jail for possession of marijuana.
Officer Gower was called to West Choctaw Street on June 7 in regard to several juveniles who were passed-out drunk. Additional officers surrounded the residence due to this being a common issue at the property wherein the teens would flee. A woman said the teens were staying with David Gonzalez, who entered the home and came outside with three juveniles. One of the boys was reported was a runaway on May 15. Officers searched the rest of the residence and found another teenager trying to hide under a blanket. That juvenile was also reported as a runaway. Gonzalez was arrested for two counts of harboring a runaway minor. He claimed he didn't allow the teens to stay and he didn't live at the residence. Gonzalez told officers that he had been asking the group to leave for several hours. He said he was there to lock and secure the doors to keep people out. Gonzalez was transported to jail and claimed he allowed the teens to stay because he needed the money to make rent payments.
On June 9, Officer Keele responded to State Street in regard to someone who was trespassing. The homeowner said Leroy Soap was banned from the property and he was passed out on the porch. The man didn't want to press charges, but he wanted Soap removed from his property. He was worried because Soap fell off the porch and thought he needed to go to the hospital. EMS arrived and advised they had several calls on Soap and there was nothing the hospital would do for him. Soap was arrested and booked into jail.
