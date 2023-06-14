Two teenagers, after they reportedly assaulted someone during an altercation with a skateboard, were arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers on June 2.
According to reports, police responded to a fight in progress near Spring Street. The victim told police he was approached by the 18-year-old female and the two began arguing. She then hit him on the head with a skateboard. After he fell to the ground, he reported she continued striking him with the skateboard. He reported a 19-year-old male also began hitting him while he was on the ground. The victim said he then brandished a knife in self-defense and the assault ended. The two suspects were later found at Norris Park, where the female first denied knowing about the altercation, and then later said the victim tried to grab her inappropriately, and the male suspect claimed he was defending her. The pair were arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the female was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The male was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and assault and battery.
Officer Jess McClure arrested a Tahlequah man during a traffic stop on June 10. The 31-year-old was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for driving under the influence and transporting an open container.
Responding to a call regarding a topless woman on East Downing Street on June 10, Officer Austin Hughart arrested a Tahlequah woman and transported the 21-year-old to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
