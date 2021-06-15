Officers were contacted about a reckless driver and ended up finding an open bottle of liquor during the traffic stop.
On June 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Park Hill Road on a report of a reckless driver. Dispatch advised a tan-colored van was north on Park Hill Road. Sellers got behind the suspected vehicle and watched as the driver failed to signal while turning onto Echota Avenue. Sellers conducted a traffic stop on Amber Penn, who repeatedly asked him not to take her to jail and denied drinking any alcohol. However, Sellers said Penn had an odor of alcohol on her breath and she appeared intoxicated. Penn was arrested after a field sobriety test and placed in the back of Sellers’ patrol unit. Officers searched the vehicle and found an open bottle of vodka next to the driver’s seat. Penn began to kick the windows of Sellers’ patrol unit, and kicked the window off the tracks. Penn was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving without a valid driver’s license, and failure to signal while turning.
On June 14, Lt. Dexter Scott was parked on the Bertha Parker Bypass when he saw a vehicle traveling 59 mph in a 45 mph marked zone. Scott conducted a traffic stop on the driver, who said he didn’t have a driver’s license and that his name was Alex Rodriguez. Scott checked the information and only found the name of Jesus Alejandro Rodriguez-Garcia with the same date of birth the driver gave him. It showed Garcia had a warrant and there was no valid license. The driver admitted his name was Garcia, but that he went by Rodriguez. Garcia was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license, speeding, and the warrant.
Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Family Dollar on a report of a shoplifting June 8. Dispatch advised a woman concealed items under her clothes and left the store. Employees said Marissa Creech concealed the items and set off the metal detector as she fled. Witnesses told McNiel that Creech was sitting on a bench behind the building. Officers noticed cut-off price tags and a metal tag under Creech. McNiel searched the woman’s purse and e found marijuana. Creech was taken back to Family Dollar, where employees identified her as the woman who stole the items. Creech was arrested and transported to jail for possession of marijuana. Employees said they didn’t want to press charges but wanted the woman banned.
