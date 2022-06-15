A man was arrested after supposedly smoking drugs and trying to punch some bushes outside of Taco Bell.
On June 11, Tahlequah Police Officer Drew Craig was called in for a man who was scaring customers and punching at bushes. Matthew Santana was standing near bushes when the officer arrived. He said he was waiting on his wife, who was inside the business. Officers asked her what drugs Santana used and she said it was fentanyl that morning, and methamphetamine four or five hours before officers were called. Santana was arrested for public intoxication after a field sobriety test.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was patrolling the area of East Downing Street on June 5 when he observed a Nissan in the middle of the road. The driver pointed out a Dodge traveling on the road and said the vehicle hit him. Sellers conducted a traffic stop and met with Zachary Dubois, who said he left the scene because he was nervous. Sellers advised the man he was going to be arrested and called for a wrecker. Sellers searched the vehicle and found a container of marijuana. Dubois had his medical marijuana card, but it was expired. Dubois was booked on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.
On June 5, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Walmart after Pat Michael Pinney allegedly failed to pay for a shirt and a lemon squeezer. Pinney was seen on video footage removing the price sticker from the shirt and putting it on a blanket. Employees confronted Pinney and he was arrested for petit larceny.
Jacob Kirk was arrested June 5 for reportedly stealing two flashlights, pellets, a walkie talkie and a soda. Employees said the card Kirk used to buy the items was declined and he continued toward the front doors with merchandise. Kirk fled when employees confronted him, and he was found a short time later.
On June 6, Taylor Kingfisher was arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of headphones from Walmart.
Walmart employees reported that a woman placed a cheaper price sticker on a dress on June 6. Krystal Bain was arrested for trespassing and petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.