A defective brake light led to officers finding meth and a large amount of marijuana.
On June 11, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was patrolling the Bertha Parker Bypass when he noticed a vehicle with no brake lights. The vehicle turned on to Boone Street and failed to stop at a stop sign. Sellers pulled the vehicle over and met with April Stone and a male passenger. Dispatch advised Stone had a valid driver's license and appeared to have no warrants. Sellers gave her a verbal warning for the defective lights and started back to his patrol vehicle when dispatch said Stone had warrants. Stone was arrested and the passenger, Aramus Olivares, said he didn't have a license. Sellers searched the vehicle where Stone was sitting and found baggies that contained methamphetamine. Olivares was detained and officer found more meth, two pipes, and a large amount of marijuana. Stone refused to speak with officers but Olivares claimed he didn't know anything about the drugs and that they didn't belong to him. Stone was booked on tribal charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana with intent. Olivares was booked on tribal charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with intent.
Officer Joe Roberts was called to Walmart on June 11 in regard to a woman who fled when confronted about stealing merchandise. Roberts went to the parking lot of Brew House and saw people going into the building. The officer noticed someone trying to hide in a ditch and could see it was the woman accused of shoplifting. He said Jamie Erica Nichols-Potter was approaching him and reached for something concealed on her person. Roberts told the woman to stop and place her hands where he could see, but she continued to reach for something in her waistband. When Roberts drew his weapon and ordered Potter to stop, she complied. Potter said she was reaching for the items she stole from Walmart. She was transported back to the store and some of the items were recovered. Potter admitted she threw her purse down as she fled so officers wouldn't recognize her. She was taken to jail and booked for larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, and obstruction.
On June 12, Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to a report of someone who was trespassing on Seminary Avenue. Dispatch advised Zachariah Bales was walking around the residence and causing a disturbance. Gray made contact with Bales near a creek and asked the man if he had been drinking. Bales admitted to drinking but said that wasn't the point. Bales said he was walking through the area and thought it was a park. He said a man assaulted him in the face with a machete, and he was punched as well. Bales didn't have any injuries, but told Gray he wanted to press charges. Bales was arrested for public drunkenness and taken to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.