Police kept busy with several incidents of public drunks and a trespasser.
On June 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to Georgetown Apartment in reference to a man who wouldn't leave. A woman said Lyle Teehee was banned from the apartment, but he was inside. Smith made contact with Teehee and told him to step outside. Dispatch advised Teehee was trespassed from the property, and Teehee admitted he was aware of that. Teehee was arrested and Smith spoke with the woman. She said Teehee made the statement about slapping someone. Teehee was booked into jail for trespassing and making threats.
Officer Bruce Gower was on routine patrol on June 13 when he observed a man jaywalking across Bluff Avenue to a residence. The man appeared to talk to a woman who was standing north of Fuller Street. Gower made contact with the man and Elizabeth Ishcomer. Dispatch advised Ishcomer had warrants, and she was arrested. Gower could smell alcohol coming from the woman, and she said she consumed some vodka, and had the bottle in her purse. Ishcomer was booked for public intoxication and the warrant.
On June 12, Officer Smith responded to Fox Street in regard to a couple arguing. Carlos Hernandez didn't speak English so his daughter had to translate. Smith said the man appeared intoxicated and arrested him for public drunkenness.
Officer Chris Smith was called to Love's Country Store on June 13 due to an intoxicated man. Larry Pritchett admitted to smoking marijuana earlier, and he was taken to jail for public intoxication.
