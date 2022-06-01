A woman led police on a lengthy chase throughout the city and reportedly made some alarming comments.
On May 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was on patrol when Officer Lane Cobb advised there was a vehicle going westbound on Choctaw Street at a high rate of speed. Reed was able to get behind the vehicle at a red light, but the driver took off once the light turned green. The vehicle ran a stop sign and continued to flee from officers. At one point, the vehicle reached speeds of 85 mph on East Downing Street.
A Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled in front of the vehicle while it was stopped at a red light. Reed exited her vehicle and approached the other vehicle with her weapon drawn. A woman got out of the vehicle and was immediately detained. Josette Olivia Koger was asked what she was doing and told the officer, “Welcome to hell.” She said there was an emergency and that was her reasoning for fleeing.
The woman was belligerent and claimed she had taken opiate pain pills and smoked marijuana. Koger was being transported to the hospital when she told Reed’s phone to “annihilate” her, “because the dead gave no blood.” Koger became erratic once inside the hospital and was taken outside to Reed’s patrol vehicle. There was a brief struggle after Koger begin to resist and she was transported to jail. Koger told Reed that she hoped she died a death far worse than those before her, and that Reed would pay for what she was doing to Koger. Koger allegedly kicked one of the detention officers and was booked for reckless driving, eluding and driving under the influence.
Officer Reed was patrolling the area of South Muskogee Avenue and Balentine Road on May 28 when she noticed a vehicle parked sideways in the entrance of a vacant lot. A man and a woman were passed out in the vehicle and had to be awaken by Reed. There was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Samantha Schroeder wouldn’t answer Reed’s questions and the man said they were trying to get a room at the Oak Hill Motel. Reed said the man didn’t appear intoxicated and showed no clues of being impaired after a field sobriety test. Schroeder was arrested for public intoxication.
On May 29, Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Pamela Street. The caller said a man was yelling, cussing and threw a lawn chair. Sellers could see a man who matched the caller’s description running across the street. Matthew Santana was detained and told Sellers he smoked marijuana that day. Santana was arrested and booked for public intoxication.
Officer Robert Jones was called to Ross Park on May 28 in regard to an intoxicated man who was yelling. Dispatch advised Jones that the man was in the creek and hitting something with a large stick. The officer found David Deerinwater walking on the bike trail. Deerinwater admitted to drinking two pints of vodka before the police were called. Deerinwater was booked into jail on tribal charges of public drunkenness.
