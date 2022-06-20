An 18-year-old admitted that he and a 17-year-old tried to break into a business to steal a gun.
Tahlequah Police officers were dispatched to Williams Shooting Supply on June 12 just before 4:30 a.m. as multiple alarms were triggered. Officer Lane Cobb noticed a brick lying to the right of the front glass door, and a mark on the door consistent with being hit by a brick. Officers determined the structure was secured and launched a drone to look for suspects. Cobb spotted two people near the back of Armstrong Bank, and Officer Steffon Herd made contact with them. Cobb was landing the drone when the business owner arrived. She provided video footage and Cobb asked Herd to send him a photo of the subjects. Dylan Hathcoat matched the description and a 17-year-old was with him. Hathcoat and the teen were arrested. Hathcoat initially didn't want to speak with officers and he was taken to jail, where he admitted throwing the brick. He said they were going to steal a gun. Hathcoat was booked on tribal charges of attempted burglary. The boy was taken to Tahlequah City Jail and released to his guardian.
On June 9, Officer Drew Craig responded to East Allen Road and the Bertha Parker Bypass because of a two-vehicle crash. The officer was speaking with one of the drivers, Lucy Barnett, and could smell an odor of alcohol. Barnett denied consuming alcohol, but she admitted to smoking marijuana four hours before the crash. Craig asked the woman a second time if she had anything to drink, and Barnett said she drank a few beers and some liquor. Barnett was arrested for driving under the influence after a field sobriety test. She was taken to Northeastern Health System for a blood test and booked into jail.
Officer Robert Jones observed a vehicle accelerate through the intersection of South Street and College Avenue on June 14. The driver turned on a signal to turn left, but continued straight. Jones pulled the vehicle over and met with a man who said his name was Sebastian Hernandez and his birthday was in October. It was discovered the man was Cebastian Olvera and he was born in February. The man was arrested, and Jones searched the vehicle, whereupon he found an open container of beer hidden in a boot. Olvera was booked into jail for no valid driver's license, transporting an open container and obstruction.
