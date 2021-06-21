A stolen vehicle was recovered after the driver paid for food using a fake bill.
On June 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to McDonald’s on a report of a fraud. An employee said the driver of a dark-colored Mazda went to the drive-thru to purchase food. The employee said the driver paid with a counterfeit $20 bill and left before anyone noticed the money was fake. Reed looked at video surveillance footage and asked dispatch to check the tag, and the vehicle was reported stolen out of Jenks. Sgt. Bryan Qualls received a call from an off-duty officer who saw Kyle Pritchett driving a dark-colored Mazda on the Bertha Parker Bypass. The officer knew Pritchett didn’t have a valid driver’s license and gave Qualls the tag number. Qualls advised it was the stolen vehicle and Reed began looking for it near the Bertha Parker Bypass and Downing Street. Officers spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Pritchett was told to exit the vehicle and get on the ground. The passenger was detained. Pritchett told officers he got the vehicle from a woman, and claimed he got the fake $20 bill from a man. Pritchett told Reed he used money came from a job he completed and gave him the name and number of a man who could verify his story. Reed and dispatch were unable to make contact with the man. Reed began looking inside the vehicle and saw a glass pipe with white residue in it. The pipe was next to a clear baggie that contained a white pill, Alprazolam. A rubber smoking pipe was found on the passenger side floorboard. The passenger was asked about the paraphernalia and he said Pritchett had thrown those items on the floorboard as he pulled into the residence. Pritchett was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of no valid driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid script, possession of a stolen vehicle, and uttering a forged instrument.
Sgt. Qualls was on patrol in the area of West Allen Road and North Vinita Avenue on June 17 when he noticed a vehicle with several bullet holes in the windshield that was obstructing the driver’s view. As the vehicle passed, Qualls noticed the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and conducted a traffic stop. The officer met with the driver and passenger, Calvin Deerinwater. Qualls checked the information on both occupants and dispatch advised Deerinwater was wanted in Cherokee County. Qualls searched Deerinwater and found four knives before he placed him in his patrol vehicle. Deerinwater was transported to jail and the driver was released. Jail officers found an unopened package of Buprenorphine and Naloxone in Deerinwater’s wallet. Deerinwater wasn’t charged for the controlled dangerous substance and booked into for the warrant.
On June 16, Officer Steven Smith was assigned to check on a woman who came to a house and asked for water. The caller said the woman was talking to herself and they wanted the police the check on her. Smith arrived to find Helen Jones in the front yard of residence as she was talking to herself and to a bottle of water. Smith was aware of Jones’ behavior when she was intoxicated on drugs from previous encounters. Jones was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
