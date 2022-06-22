Officers who were helping a motorist with a flat tire ended up making an arrest for drug possession.
On June 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Bruce Gower observed a Chevy Cruze traveling at a slow rate of speed with its hazard lights on. Gower pulled the vehicle over, and the driver exited and advised he was driving to Love’s Country Store to air up a flat tire. Gower was assisting Letabvin Camp with the tire while Lt. Bryan Qualls obtained his name to check for warrants. Qualls advised that Camp may have warrants and asked for his identification. Camp reached into a backpack and Qualls could see him trying to conceal a jar of marijuana. Camp said he didn’t have a license to possess the marijuana and it belonged to him. Camp was told to step out of the vehicle and Gower found a baggie of methamphetamine on the floor near the driver’s seat. He also found a needle and a smoking pipe. Dispatch advised that the passenger, Rossie Green, had warrants, so she was arrested. Camp was booked into jail on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was on routine patrol June 15 when he observed a theft suspect driving near Atwoods. Frank Brackett fled from Walmart after a theft on June 12, and Leatherwood knew the man didn’t have a valid driver’s license. He pulled the vehicle over and made contact with Brackett, who advised he didn’t have a license or proof of insurance. Leatherwood searched Brackett and found drug paraphernalia in his pocket. Leatherwood was placing handcuffs on the man’s wrists when Brackett allegedly threw a baggie of meth on the ground. There was more drug paraphernalia found in the vehicle. Brackett was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, no valid insurance and a warrant.
Officers were called to North Lane Avenue on June 16 in reference to a man who reportedly was trespassing. Dispatch said Elton Littlecook wasn’t supposed to be at the residence, as there was a protective order against him. Those in the house said Littlecook was knocking on the windows and trying to speak to them. Gower was patrolling the area of East Downing Street a few hours later when he observed Littlecook walking on the sidewalk. Littlecook was arrested and allegedly told the officer he would violate the protective order again. The man had cuts to his arms and legs, and he said it was because he crashed his bicycle on Nalley Road. Littlecook was booked on tribal charges of violating the protective order.
On June 16, Officer Thomas Donnell was called to South Cherokee Avenue in regard to an intoxicated man who was causing a disturbance. Knovcota Pritchett told the officer he was tired of people calling the police and the Department of Human Services on him. The man had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and he was unsteady on his feet. Pritchett was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.