A man was arrested after crashing his truck into an apartment building.
On May 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Savannah Park apartments in regard to a vehicle crash. The officer observed Steven Clay standing at a truck with the hood up. Clay said there was a crash and pointed toward damages to the apartment. He said the brakes were bad in his 1992 GMC truck, and that a friend filled the brake tank with oil instead of brake fluid. Clay said his brakes gave out as he was driving around a corner and he crashed into the building. Donnell could smell alcohol coming from Clay as he spoke. Clay was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a field sobriety test. Clay refused to have his blood drawn and was booked on tribal charges of DUI, taxes due state, no valid driver's license, and defective vehicle.
Corey Hooper was arrested June 18 after officers determined he was driving while his license was suspended. Officer Bo Smith was on routine patrol in the area of Bluff Avenue and watched as Hooper failed to signal while changing lanes. Hooper told the office his license was suspended and he was taken to jail.
On June 18, Officer Steffon Herd was dispatched to an area in front of Workman's because of an intoxicated man. Alejo Martinez was too intoxicated to give the officer his name, and admitted to drinking alcohol. Martinez was arrested for public drunkenness.
Officer Robert Jones was called to North Trimble Avenue due to a man who appeared to be carrying an assault rifle. Jones arrived to find Garrett Fisher, who admitted to doing meth earlier. Fisher was arrested after a field sobriety test and the pellet gun was taken for safekeeping.
