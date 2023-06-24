Responding to a domestic call on June 14, officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a Tahlequah man for assault and battery after neighbors reportedly heard a woman screaming multiple times.
When authorities arrived at the Southridge Circle residence, neighbors told police they heard loud banging noises and a woman screaming repeatedly. After police knocked for several minutes, the suspect answered the door and reportedly told police they were playing a video game. When police asked to see his wife, the man refused to let them, and attempted to shut the door. Authorities then entered the residence and the suspect began pushing the officers. After a brief struggle, he was detained. The suspect’s wife reportedly also told authorities they were playing a video game and that she had been crying because she had a bad day at work. She added the reason her husband refused to let police in was because she was not dressed. The 21-year-old suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of obstruction, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a Tahlequah man on June 11 and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for trespassing.
During a pedestrian stop on June 12 when the suspect ran from police, Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested the Tahlequah man and took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia, and obstruction.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on June 19 by Officer Bruce Gower after the man reportedly urinated in public at Sequoyah Park. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for outraging public decency.
During a traffic stop on June 19, Officer Austin Hughart arrested two female suspects after the vehicle was reported as stolen. Both were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the 45-year-old driver was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under suspension, and the 26-year-old passenger was booked on tribal charges of an outstanding warrant, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Sgt. Todd Carnes arrested a Tahlequah man for public intoxication on June 20. The 36-year-old was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
