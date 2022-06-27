An intoxicated man was arrested after officers found him sleeping at the library at 3 a.m.
On June 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Steffon Herd conducted a building check to the Tahlequah Public Library when he noticed a man passed out next to the entry doors. Ryan Riordan was told he couldn't sleep on the property, and the man advised he was homeless and didn't have a place to sleep. Herd could smell alcohol coming from Riordan, and the man admitted to drinking an hour before the officer arrived. Riordan was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
Officer Raquel Reed responded to East Ward Street on June 19 in regard to a disturbance. The caller said Marcus Adair was intoxicated and busted the window of her vehicle. She advised she wanted the man to leave. Reed arrived to find Adair sitting on the hood of the vehicle. The woman said Adair picked up a metal fire pit and threw it on her front windshield. Reed spoke with Adair, who admitted to drinking alcohol at the river, and throwing the fire pit. Adair's family members said he was welcome to stay at their house to sober up, but Adair said he didn't want to because children were in the house. Reed asked Adair if he wanted to stay with the family member, and he said the only way he was leaving was in a "body bag." Adair was arrested and booked on tribal charges of public drunkenness.
On June 19, Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Walmart after a woman allegedly tried to steal $100 worth of merchandise. Employees said Sunny Robinson and another woman were shopping throughout the store. Items that her EBT card wouldn't cover were placed in bags. Employees said the card wouldn't work when Robinson was checking out, and she was told to take the items to customer service. Instead, Robinson and the woman exited the store and were quickly confronted. Employees said the other woman wasn't aware the items placed in the bags were not purchased. Robinson was booked on tribal charges for petit larceny.
Officer Robbie Bacon was called to Walmart on June 20 because an intoxicated woman was asking customer for money. Bacon arrived to find Lori Neel, who matched the caller's description. The officer believed Neel was high on a drug due to her demeanor. Bacon went to arrest the woman and she was taken to the ground when she resisted. Neel was transported to jail and booked on the charges.
