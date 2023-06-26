A 78-year-old Tahlequah man was arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers on June 16 after he allegedly bit his granddaughter on the face and tried to strangle her.
When authorities responded to the physical domestic in progress, the victim reported she was arguing with her cousin, and then began arguing with her grandfather when he told her to shut up. According to reports, he then reportedly placed his hands around her neck, began to choke her, and bit her above the left eye. The victim also told police her grandfather shoved a rag down her throat. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery and domestic assault by strangulation.
Officer Bruce Gower arrested a tribal citizen on June 17 after he reportedly threatened an Assisted Wireless employee. The 62-year-old was transported to the Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of threatening to perform acts of violence.
Responding to a trespassing call at Walmart on June 18, Officer Ohavyah arrested two Hulbert residents and transported them to the Detention Center, where one was booked on tribal charges of obstruction, resisting arrested, public intoxication, petit larceny, and trespassing, and the other was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and petit larceny.
Officer Austin Hughart arrested a Tahlequah man on June 18 after he was reportedly passed out in the H&H Quality Tires and Auto parking lot. The 22-year-old was transported to the Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
On June 18, a tribal citizen was arrested by Officer Bruce Gower for an outstanding warrant, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and bringing controlled dangerous substance into a penal institution. He was transported to the Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
Two Tahlequah residents were arrested on June 14 after they were reportedly fighting each other. Officer Austin Hughart transported them to the Detention Center, where they were booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery.
A Tahlequah woman was arrested on June 14 by Officer Thomas Donnell for public intoxication. The 47-year-old was taken to the Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
Responding to a disturbance on June 14, a Tahlequah man was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of making threats to perform a violent act, misuse of a 911 call, public intoxication, and resisting arrest. During a traffic stop on June 13, Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a Tahlequah woman and transported the 38-year-old to the Detention Center, where she was booked for driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance, child endangerment, and possession of marijuana.
Responding to a first-degree burglary call on June 11, a tribal citizen was transported to the Detention Center and booked for first-degree burglary after he reportedly entered a Fox Street residence.
A Stilwell man was arrested on June 10 by Officer Ohavyah Soto for shoplifting at the Tahlequah Atwoods. He was taken to the Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
