Officers were on a call when they saw a man who was supposedly driving while drunk hit a vehicle.
On June 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was leaving a call on Lois Lane when he watched the driver of a Toyota Camry back into another vehicle that was parked. Cobb approached the driver as he was emerging from the Camry and noticed he was unsteady on his feet. Daniel Proffer exuded a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking. Officers found the owner of the parked vehicle that was struck and obtained information while Proffer performed a field sobriety test. Proffer was transported to jail and was booked for driving while under the influence.
Tahlequah PD received a 911 call on June 26 from a man who said his truck was stolen at Casey’s General Store. Denny Charboneau said he was inside the store to pay for gasoline when he saw his truck leave and head south on Muskogee Avenue. Charboneau said he had withdrawn $1,500 in cash earlier that day, and the money was in an envelop inside the truck. He told officers he noticed a man on a bike near the parking lot before the truck was stolen. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Cox found the stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Baker Road and West 750 Road. Charboneau positively identified Joseph Woody as the man on the bike at Casey’s. Officers searched Woody and found $1,500 on him, and Woody said he had $1,200 in cash. Woody was taken to jail and booked for auto theft, with additional charges from OHP of possession of a stolen vehicle and traffic violations. Charboneau provided officers with a copy of the withdrawal receipt for $1,500, and the money was returned to him. Woody admitted to stealing the truck, but denied taking the money and stealing a GPS device from the vehicle.
Officer Jacob Robertson responded to a report of a shoplifting at Walmart on June 25. Dispatch advised a man fled the store in a green-colored truck that was later parked at New China Buffet. The man was wearing a pink shirt and had long hair, and had allegedly taken parts to a Nerf or other toy gun. Robertson found Braedy Brown inside the restaurant and escorted him outside. Brown admitted to being in Walmart, but denied taking any merchandise. Officers searched the truck and didn’t find anything pertaining to a toy gun. Brown was taken back to Walmart, where employees stated they saw him select a Splat-R-Ball and concealed parts on his person. Video surveillance from Walmart showed Brown exiting the truck at the restaurant, and he had the toy gun parts in his hand. Brown told Robertson that the parts were on the west side of the New China Buffet building. Officer Mitchell Sellers found them and returned them to Walmart. The merchandise was valued at $118, so Brown was arrested for petit larceny.
On June 20, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was on patrol near Willis Road when he observed a truck traveling south, hit a curb and cross the center line. Leatherwood conducted a traffic stop on William Todd Isbell, who appeared to be lethargic with slurred speech. Isbell said he has just come from Buffalo Wild Wings and had about five or six drinks. Leatherwood arrested Isbell after a field sobriety test and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for aggravated driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
