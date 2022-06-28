A drunken driver struck an officer's car during a traffic stop.
On June 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was on Choctaw Street and observed an SUV veer off the road two times. Gray caught up to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of EZ Mart. The officer was about to make contact with the vehicle when he saw the reverse lights come on. The driver of the SUV backed into Gray's patrol unit and then pulled into a parking space. Juan Ramon Lopez-Falcon handed Gray the vehicle insurance and said he didn't have a driver's license. There was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, but Falcon denied drinking. Falcon stepped out of the vehicle and was unsteady on his feet. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. Gray found four empty beer cans and one unopened can in the vehicle. Falcon was booked on charges of driving under the influence, unsafe lane use, and transporting an open container.
Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to Northeastern Health System in regard to an assault on June 20. Security officer Jarrod Brown said Lauren Nathan tried to leave the hospital. He said the woman was there because she made homicidal threats and was waiting for a mental evaluation. Brown said Nathan tried to run out of the emergency room and was brought back in. Nathan allegedly punched Brown twice and security officer James Green stepped in to assist. Nathan kicked Green before she was handcuffed to the hospital bed. She continued to scream and was eventually arrested for assault and battery.
On June 18, Officer Robert Jones was called to a report of a domestic on East Downing Street. The victim was visibly shaken and said she picked up Philip Glenn from the hospital. Glenn was reportedly intoxicated and was involved in an assault earlier in the night. The victim said Glenn tried to hit her. She ran into the house and told Glenn the cops were there. Jones could hear Glenn curse and saw him approach the woman in an aggressive way. Jones drew his Taser as Glenn stepped out of a room. Glenn raised his hands and refused to step outside. He was taken to the ground and arrested. Glenn was booked on tribal charges of resisting an officer, assault and battery on an officer, and domestic assault and battery.
Officer Drew Craig responded to a disturbance near Reasor's on June 19. Dispatch advised a man was yelling at customers in the parking lot. Craig arrived to find Benjamin Adair yelling near Rayne Street. Adair had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person, and he admitted to using meth four days prior. Adair was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
