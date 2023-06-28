After observing a vehicle that appeared to have run off the roadway on June 19, officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested the two occupants for intoxication.
According to reports, when police pulled over behind the vehicle, the driver put the car in reverse and then continued forward. Police activated their lights and the vehicle came to a stop. When authorities made contact with the 31-year-old female driver, she reportedly had blood on her hands, legs, and clothing. She told authorities she was there to pick up the 28-year-old passenger and was unsure as to how blood had gotten on her. She added the pair had an argument, but they were fine. When authorities asked the pair to step out of the vehicle, they observed the passenger’s shirt to have a rip near the collar and a bloodstain on his left shoulder. The passenger told police that when he arrived home, the woman and he began to argue so he left on foot. The female later showed up in her vehicle to pick him up. The driver reportedly said the argument began because she had too much to drink. They were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the driver was booked for driving under the influence and no driver’s license, and the passenger was booked for public intoxication.
Responding to an assault at Dewain’s Place on June 17, Officer Bo Smith arrested a Tahlequah man after he reportedly hit a woman in the face. The 35-year-old was taken to the Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of assault and battery and public intoxication.
Officer Robert Jones arrested a driver during a traffic stop on June 20 for aggravated driving under the influence after the 29-year-old tested a .19 blood alcohol content. He was transported to the Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a Tulsa man on June 21 for public intoxication after he was reportedly yelling and screaming at individuals at Felts Park. The 52-year-old was booked at the Detention Center.
While conducting a pedestrian stop on June 21, Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested a Tahlequah suspect after he reportedly had an outstanding warrant and marijuana on his person. The 40-year-old was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where he was booked for the municipal warrant and possession of marijuana.
On June 22, Officer Dylan Harman arrested the 27-year-old driver and booked him in the Detention Center for speeding and obstructing an officer.
