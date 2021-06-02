A man allegedly told a woman that he’d stab an officer so he could have a place to stay.
On May 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith responded to Fox Street in regard to a man trespassing at a trailer park. Officers made contact with Maria Sales, who said Joshua Moss was in a back bedroom of the trailer. Officer Frits yelled for Moss to come out and the man eventually complied. Moss was arrested and escorted to Smith’s patrol unit. Smith searched Moss and found a container of marijuana. Moss admitted he didn’t have a medical marijuana card. Sales said Moss told her he was going to kill himself and for her to leave some of his clothes outside the front door of the trailer. She said she tried to shut the door when Moss was picking up the clothes, but he put his foot in the door frame and prevented her from doing so. Sales told officers that Moss threatened to make a scene, and he hung up on 911 when he called. Moss allegedly said he would stab an officer so he could have a place to stay, or that Sales would watch him get shot by the police. Sales said Moss grabbed the kitchen knives and paced back and forth as he held one of the knives to his throat. Sales said she called 911 two times as Moss became more aggressive, but he hung up the phone each time. Moss was ultimately transported to jail and booked trespassing, breaking and entering, interfering with a 911 call, possession of marijuana, and threatening to perform acts of violence.
On May 29, Officer Smith was dispatched to Save A Lot on a report of a domestic incident in progress. The victim said Kyle Goodnight assaulted her and he was walking southeast from the store. Smith and Officer Matt Frits searched the immediate area and spotted Goodnight near Boone Street and Oak Avenue. Officers made contact with Goodnight and detained him for the duration of the investigation. Goodnight yelled, “Don’t press charges on me, baby!” as he was escorted to Smith’s patrol unit. The victim said she and Goodnight were arguing at a motel when he threw a cookie and hit her in the face. Smith could see visible injuries to the victim’s face, arm, and chest. She said she didn’t want to press charges. Goodnight insisted he didn’t physically assault the woman, and that she was lying about what had happened. Goodnight was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where officers found marijuana in his backpack. Goodnight was booked under tribal charges of domestic assault and battery and possession of marijuana.
Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol on May 27 when he saw a vehicle with several items hanging from the rearview mirror. Cobb conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Angel Dreadfulwater. She told the officer her driver’s license was suspended. Cobb checked on Dreadfulwater’s license and confirmed what she said. Dreadfulwater was arrested for the offense and transported to jail.
On May 28, Officer Cobb made contact with a man who was lying on the sidewalk in front of Love’s Country Store. Warren Jones claimed he was “laying low” so the people who were looking for him didn’t hurt him. Cobb asked Jones if he had been drinking, and he said he had been. Jones said he planned to sleep on the sidewalk for the night. Jones was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail.
