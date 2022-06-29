An intoxicated and combative woman was given a chance to avoid arrest, but she eventually got taken in.
On June 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed responded to North Cedar Avenue after an unknown woman was knocking on doors. The caller advised the woman appeared intoxicated and looked "disheveled." Reed found Elizabeth Ellis stumbling in the parking lot of the apartments. Ellis was extremely intoxicated and kept getting close to the officer, who had to tell her to back off. Ellis said she lived there, and Reed advised her to go back to her residence and to stay inside, since she was intoxicated. The woman agreed to go back inside. Reed then noticed a man sitting on a curb near Ellis' apartment. He said he and the woman got into a confrontation and he tried to lock himself in the bathroom. Ellis came back outside and yelled that she wanted Reed to leave the man alone. She was told to go back inside or she'd be arrested. Ellis slammed the door and locked it. The man said he tried to leave the apartment and had to struggle with Ellis because she wouldn't let him leave. Reed asked the man if there anywhere she could take him for the night. Ellis emerged from the apartment a second time, and charged toward the man. Reed grabbed her arm and pulled her away from him. Reed said the woman then swung at her with a closed fist, but the officer took her to the ground. Officer Steffon Herd stepped in to assist Reed and helped arrest Ellis. She kicked at Herd and was rolled onto her stomach. She told Reed she did nothing wrong and she didn't want Reed close to her "man." Ellis continued to be combative as she was transported to jail. Detention officers met Reed outside with a restraint chair, into which Ellis was placed. Ellis attempted to spit on and bite one of the officers. Eventually, Ellis was pepper-sprayed. She was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Officer Robert Jones was called to Trimble Avenue on June 21 in regard to a man who took a vehicle without permission. A woman said Garrett Fisher took her car to Tulsa to repay a "debt," and he didn't have permission nor a license to drive the vehicle. The woman said she kept calling Fisher to bring the vehicle back, but he would either hang up or ignore her calls. As she was speaking with Jones, Fisher called her and said he was close by. Jones advised other officers and parked his patrol unit on Arden Street to look out for the man. Jones watched as Fisher drove at an unsafe speed to the property, exit the vehicle, and run behind the apartment building. Jones wasn't aware at the time, but Fisher was trying to get out of the vehicle before Officer Michael Cates caught up to him. Cates caught up to Fisher, who had the keys to the vehicle in his possession. Jones searched the vehicle and found a broken glass pipe. Fisher was booked on tribal charges of driving under suspension, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
On June 22, Officer Bruce Gower was on patrol in the area of South College Avenue when he observed a Dodge Ram with a defective brake light. The vehicle turned into the parking lot of Family Dollar and Gower made contact with the driver. Travis Rodgers said he didn't have his license with him, and dispatch advised he had warrants and a suspended license. Rodgers and the passenger didn't understand why there was a warrant, since they had been to court on the matter. Rodgers was arrested for the warrant and driving under suspension.
Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to Fuel Mart on June 20 because a woman stole several items of food. Smith arrived to find Erika Brown sitting in a vehicle, and eating. Brown claimed her EBT card wouldn't work properly and she was "starving to death." She said she left the store with the food. Employees said they asked Brown if she was going to pay for the items, and she continued to walk out of the store. One employee followed Brown outside and asked her again, but Brown reportedly smiled and advised them to call the police. Brown was arrested for petit larceny and transported to jail.
On June 20, Officer Robbie Bacon responded to Walmart in regard to Deberah Simmons allegedly trying to steal $113 worth of merchandise. Employees said Simmons swapped price stickers on several items before she tried leaving the store. Simmons was arrested for petit larceny.
Dakota Hiatt was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal $1,340 worth of items from Walmart on June 21. Lt. Justin Leatherwood was told that Hiatt concealed the items before selecting a deli plate. The man only paid for the food and was stopped after exiting the store. Hiatt was booked on tribal charges of trespassing and grand larceny.
