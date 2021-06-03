A man supposedly broke into Wright Real Estate and made himself a cup of coffee on Monday.
On May 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to Wright Real Estate on a report of an alarm going off. Reed arrived to find a side door to the business open and entered the building. The officer said there was a strong odor of coffee and noticed a Keurig turned on with a hot cup of coffee. Officers Bo Smith, Robbie Bacon, and Reed began searching the building. Officers didn’t find anyone during that search and made contact with Jasen Wright. He stated he had installed cameras a week prior and a man could be seen walking into the business. Reed recognized the man as Russell Evans. Evans was found at a local Mexican restaurant and was transported to jail for tribal charges of second-degree burglary.
Officer Michael Gray responded to College Court on May 30 to assist EMS. Emergency personnel stated James Drywater was intoxicated and acting aggressive toward them. Gray made contact with a visibly upset Drywater and he complained about EMS not being able to find his cousin. The officer noticed Drywater was unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcohol coming from his person. Drywater said he drank a few beers and continued to be upset about his cousin not getting help from EMS. The officer advised Drywater he was being arrested for public intoxication. However, Drywater began to tense up and refused to place his hands behind his back. Gray took the man to the ground where he was able to arrest him. Drywater was escorted to Officer Smith’s patrol unit and searched. Smith stated he found a container of methamphetamine and some marijuana on Drywater. Drywater was booked into jail for public intoxication, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.
On May 29, Officer Gray was dispatched to State Street on a report of a suspicious person. Kyle Riet-Kerk stated there was an unknown woman inside his truck, and he couldn’t get her out. Gray arrived to see Summer Eastham exit the truck and take off running through a backyard. Eastham fell down during the foot pursuit and Gray arrested her. Eastham was carrying several items as she ran and she ended up dropping them when she fell. Riet-Kerk said the items belonged to him and were inside his truck. Eastham was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for third-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.
