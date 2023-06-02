Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a Muskogee woman on May 29 after she allegedly tried to run a man over at the Cherokee Springs Golf Course.
According to reports, the victim told police he was in the truck with his girlfriend at the stop sign when she “freaked out” during an argument. He reportedly exited the vehicle and the 39-year-old chased him down the road. The victim then got back into the truck where the argument continued. He exited the vehicle again and walked over to the golf course where she reportedly chased him with the vehicle onto the course. The victim told authorities that the driver did clip his leg but did not run him over. An employee picked up the victim in a golf cart, assisting him in getting away from the driver. The woman was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Responding to a report of a female shoplifter at Walmart on May 27, Officer Bruce Gower arrested the 43-year-old Tahlequah woman and transported her to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked for petit larceny.
A tribal citizen was arrested by Officer Dylan Harman on May 26 for public intoxication. The 21-year-old Welling woman was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked on tribal charges.
On May 23, responding to a domestic complaint, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested a 43-year-old Tahlequah man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Responding to a trespassing call on May 23 at a North Grand Avenue residence, Officer Jess McClure arrested a Tahlequah man and transported the 33-year-old to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Officer Steffon Herd arrested a 36-year-old Tahlequah man on May 23 after he was reported sleeping on a sidewalk. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
