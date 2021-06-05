A man was arrested after he forced his way into a woman's apartment Tuesday.
On June 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Pamela Street on a report of a disturbance. Dispatch advised a man called 911 and stated Michael Goddard was inside a woman's apartment and wouldn't leave. Bacon arrived to find Amanda Wheeler yelling at someone inside of her apartment. Goddard was sitting in a chair in the living room and yelling that Wheeler picked him up and took him to her apartment. Wheeler stated that Goddard needed to be served with a protective order from a Cherokee County deputy. She told officers she was unlocking her front door when Goddard walked into her apartment. Wheeler said she didn't know where the man came from and told him he needed to leave. Robert Wheeler said he and Amanda left a restaurant in separate vehicles and he followed her to her apartment before he drove to a friend's house. Robert said the woman didn't have anyone else in her car. Bacon advised Goddard that he was going to be arrested and told him to put his hands behind his back. Goddard began yelling at Wheeler and became uncooperative. Goddard was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was advised by dispatch of a truck driving all over the road on May 30. The officer waited at the intersection of East Ross Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass when he saw the suspected vehicle. Leatherwood got behind the truck and could see the driver fail to maintain their lane. Leatherwood made contact with Jose Sanchez-Andrade and could smell an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. He asked Andrade if he had been drinking and the driver held up a can of Coke and then dropped it between the door and driver's seat. Leatherwood told the man to exit the vehicle and had him perform a field sobriety test. Andrade was arrested and transported to jail for aggravated driving while under the influence and unsafe lane use.
On June 1, Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to EZ Mart on a report of a disturbance. While responding to the call, Smith noticed Lori Neel walking on Downing Street and she matched the description of the suspect who was causing the disturbance. Smith made contact with Neel at Armstrong Bank and he stated she was talking to herself. Neel admitted she was at EZ Mart getting a drink, but she wouldn't answer the officer's questions. Neel was taken to jail after a field sobriety test.
